Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- FL
- New Smyrna Beach
- Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD
Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rosati works at
Locations
-
1
New Smyrna Beach Urgent Care LLC1860 Renzulli Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 663-3061
-
2
Florida Health Care Plan Pharmacy937 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 736-1948
-
3
Florida Health Care Plans320 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 676-7100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Antibiotic Therapy
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthmatic Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Sprain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Facial Laceration
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Pain
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hip Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lower Extremity Trauma
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mononucleosis
- View other providers who treat Muscle Pain
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Simple Fractures
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Injections
- View other providers who treat Splinting
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Subacromial Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Suture Soft Tissue Wound
- View other providers who treat Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Trochanteric Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Trauma
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Wounds
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosati?
Always very satisfied when I visit Dr Rosati. He genuinely cares and understands and listens to what your saying. He explains himself well and very professional and very knowledgeable. He shows that he truly cares about his patients. Never makes you feel uncomfortable or never judges you. I would absolutely recommend him to others ! Best doctor I have had in a long time. Very Thankful for him.
About Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770609554
Education & Certifications
- Niagara Falls Meml Med Center
- Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine
- Texas Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosati accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosati works at
Dr. Rosati speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.