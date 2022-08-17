See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Samuel Rosenbaum, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samuel Rosenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Robert Kohen, M.D. in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI and Westland, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert Kohen, M.D.
    Robert Kohen, M.D.
32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
    St. Joseph Mercy Oakland
    St. Joseph Mercy Oakland
44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341
    D Fertel DO PC
    D Fertel DO PC
6149 N Wayne Rd, Westland, MI 48185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Laminoforaminotomy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Laminoforaminotomy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Age Spots
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Synovial Biopsy
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Samuel Rosenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1174961122
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education

