Dr. Samuel Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Rosenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Robert Kohen, M.D.32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (888) 647-1100
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (888) 647-1100
D Fertel DO PC6149 N Wayne Rd, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (888) 647-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in all respects with a perfect result for back surgery
About Dr. Samuel Rosenbaum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1174961122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
