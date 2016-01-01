Dr. Samuel Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Rosenfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Samuel Rosenfeld, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosenfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenfeld?
About Dr. Samuel Rosenfeld, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1487189080
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenfeld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Dr. Rosenfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.