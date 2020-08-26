See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Samuel Roura, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Roura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Roura works at Counseling and Psychological Svs in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uhsc-270
    11200 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33199 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 348-2434
  2. 2
    Drs and Associates
    10621 N Kendall Dr Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 969-9016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Biofeedback
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Biofeedback

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Roura, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518023340
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Miami/Va/Jackson Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Roura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roura works at Counseling and Psychological Svs in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Roura’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

