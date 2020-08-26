Dr. Samuel Roura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Roura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Roura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Roura works at
Locations
Uhsc-27011200 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33199 Directions (305) 348-2434
Drs and Associates10621 N Kendall Dr Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 969-9016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Roura when my mom was still alive; he helped me through some tough times and gave me hope when I hadn't any. My mom trusted their office, and she didn't trust very easily- Francie was the sweetest and Dr. Roura was always professional, philosophical and good at making a heavy situation, lighter. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Samuel Roura, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami/Va/Jackson Meml Hosp
- Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roura works at
Dr. Roura speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roura.
