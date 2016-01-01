Overview

Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Samuel works at Center of Human Genetics Laboratory in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.