Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD
Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Center of Human Genetics Laboratory10524 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-8621
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-8621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Independence Broadview Hts2001 E ROYALTON RD, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (440) 717-6125
Marymount Hospital12300 MCCRACKEN RD, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 587-8830
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
