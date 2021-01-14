See All General Surgeons in Enterprise, AL
Dr. Samuel Sawyer, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samuel Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.

Dr. Sawyer works at Surgical Endoscopy Specialists in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Sawyer Surgery Clinic
    101 E Brunson St Ste 300, Enterprise, AL 36330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 393-3212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Enterprise

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Reaction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendicitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Blood Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cirrhosis
Cold Sore
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Granuloma of Skin
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Intestinal Ischemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Cancer
Malnutrition
Megacolon
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Psoriasis
Pulmonary Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rectovaginal Fistula
Reflux Esophagitis
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Grafts
Skin Infections
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Third-Degree Burns
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Unexplained Weight Loss
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Extremely meticulous.Knows what to do and how to do it.Excellent post surgery care.
    Don — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Samuel Sawyer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225022643
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oshsner
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Enterprise State Community College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer works at Surgical Endoscopy Specialists in Enterprise, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sawyer’s profile.

    Dr. Sawyer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

