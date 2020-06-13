See All Neurologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD

Neurology
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD

Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Santiago de Compostela - MD and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schenker works at Pain Institute of Central Jersey and Neurology in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schenker's Office Locations

    Pain Institute of Central Jersey and Neurology
    83 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-2822
    Body in Motion Sports & Orthopaedics Inc
    437 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-2822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital

Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Jun 13, 2020
    Dr. Schenker was very attentive and thorough. He listened to my concerns and answered all my questions. His office staff was very friendly and efficient. Overall i had a great experience.
    ReneeS — Jun 13, 2020
    About Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD

    Neurology
    • Neurology
    44 years of experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish
    1750327326
    • 1750327326
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Neurology - Nassau County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de Santiago de Compostela - MD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schenker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schenker works at Pain Institute of Central Jersey and Neurology in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schenker’s profile.

    Dr. Schenker speaks German, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

