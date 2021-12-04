Dr. Samuel Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Schneider, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Schneider, MD
Dr. Samuel Schneider, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
Princeton Health Psychiatric LLC800 Bunn Dr Ste 304, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-7172
- 2 33 State Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-3980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
He has been my doctor for quite some time. He listens. He is knowledgeable. He takes his time. He’s not a pill pusher unless he feels medication will truly help. He’s an excellent psychiatrist.
About Dr. Samuel Schneider, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1972620391
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.