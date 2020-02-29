Dr. Samuel Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Scott, MD
Dr. Samuel Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Associates of Portland P.A.33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
-
2
MaineOrtho193 Main St, Norway, ME 04268 Directions (207) 743-5366
-
3
MaineOrtho1601 CONGRESS ST, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
I first saw Dr. Scott last year for thumb joint pain. I was told by several people that he's the best surgeon in New England to address the issue I am having. Everyone described him as kind with an amazing bedside manner. The office visit was a pleasant experience, staff was friendly, and appointment was on time. Dr. Scott was VERY kind, patient, and listened to me describe the symptoms. He asked me questions about prior procedures to alleviate the pain and then gave me a steroid shot. The shot alleviated the pain for a short time and I went back to see him 2 weeks ago. It was determined that surgery would be the next step. He explained the procedure very well to me using descriptions that I understood. I met with him before and after surgery this week and feel so lucky to have him as my orthopedist. He has a great bedside manner and a warm personality which eased any anxiety I may have had. If you are experiencing pain, especially in the CMC joint my suggestion is to call his office!
About Dr. Samuel Scott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831180835
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Dartmouth
- Dartmouth College
- Hampshire College, Ba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.