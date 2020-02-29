Overview of Dr. Samuel Scott, MD

Dr. Samuel Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Norway, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.