Overview of Dr. Samuel Seward Jr, MD

Dr. Samuel Seward Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Seward Jr works at Mount Sinai-National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.