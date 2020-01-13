Dr. Samuel Shaheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Shaheen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Saginaw Cooperative Hospitals Inc, 912 S Washington Ave Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48601
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous Doctor!! Removed my gall bladder and he has something that many healthcare professionals seem to be lacking---a terrific bedside manner. Answers questions at initial meeting, exceptional surgical care and after care. Wish he were my primary care physician actually. He came highly recommended by friends that work at Ascension and I recommend him often.
About Dr. Samuel Shaheen, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437142577
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Northwestern Meml Hospital Northwestern University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Shaheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes.
Dr. Shaheen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shaheen works at
Dr. Shaheen speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.