Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr, MD
Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Aesthetic Associates Centre2500 KENSINGTON AVE, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 839-1700
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Awesome care!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134122682
- Ut-Memphis
- SUNY at Buffalo
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Plastic Surgery
