Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Shatkin Jr works at Aesthetic Associates Centre in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.