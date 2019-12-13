Overview of Dr. Samuel Shor, MD

Dr. Samuel Shor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine|Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Shor works at HBOT - Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy of Northern VA in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.