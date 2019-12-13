Dr. Samuel Shor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Shor, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Shor, MD
Dr. Samuel Shor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine|Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Shor works at
Dr. Shor's Office Locations
-
1
HBOT - Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy of Northern VA1860 Town Center Dr Ste G220, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7703
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shor?
Dr. Shor and his staff truly care about their patients. My son had been very sick. Dr. Shor got him back on his feet again and now my son is attending college. I highly recommend this practice to others.
About Dr. Samuel Shor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184611964
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine|Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shor accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shor works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.