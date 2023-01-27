Dr. Samuel Shuffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Shuffler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Shuffler, MD
Dr. Samuel Shuffler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shuffler works at
Dr. Shuffler's Office Locations
-
1
Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital1101 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 769-4100
-
2
Southern Urology1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 304, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuffler?
Very informative and professional doctor !
About Dr. Samuel Shuffler, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1104845999
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Harvard College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuffler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuffler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuffler works at
Dr. Shuffler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuffler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shuffler speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuffler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuffler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuffler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuffler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.