Dr. Samuel Shuffler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shuffler works at Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.