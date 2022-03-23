Dr. Samuel Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Siddiqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Siddiqui, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plantation Office10189 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 322-6191
-
2
Kissimmee Office815 N Main St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 518-0099
-
3
Florida Lighthouse16244 S Military Trl Ste 150, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 638-8872
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
I am very thankful for doctor siddiui, He listened to me and I have been free of pain for about a month. For someone who was having constant migraine headaches this is a blessing to finally get relief. I would personally recommend Doctor Siddiqui to anyone who needs a good nuerologist who will listen to you and explain what is going on.
About Dr. Samuel Siddiqui, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1902933211
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- UT Memphis
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Hindi and Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.