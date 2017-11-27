Dr. Samuel Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Siegel, MD
Dr. Samuel Siegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siegel may very well have saved my 1 year old daughter's life. Due to his quick thinking, honesty and just plain listening to his gut Clementine is now recovering off of life support at UC Davis Med Center. Thank you!!!!!!! Also, this was my first interaction with Dr. Siegel ever. I only met him that day. He is a good man and a great doctor.
About Dr. Samuel Siegel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1366718512
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
