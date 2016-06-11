Overview of Dr. Samuel Simone Jr, MD

Dr. Samuel Simone Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Simone Jr works at General/Vascular Surgery Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.