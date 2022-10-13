Overview of Dr. Samuel Singer, MD

Dr. Samuel Singer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Singer works at John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.