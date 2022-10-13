See All Neurologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Samuel Singer, MD

Neurology
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Singer, MD

Dr. Samuel Singer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Singer works at John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Theurer Cancer Center
    92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 957-1375
  2. 2
    John Theurer Cancer Center
    350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 957-1528
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 13, 2022
    A brilliant doctor and a genuinely nice man. Dr. Singer was my father’s doctor and I was there for all his appointments. We were both really happy with him.
    Denise Gow — Oct 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Singer, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Singer, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1083871933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

