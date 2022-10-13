Dr. Samuel Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Singer, MD
Dr. Samuel Singer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 957-1375
John Theurer Cancer Center350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 957-1528Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A brilliant doctor and a genuinely nice man. Dr. Singer was my father’s doctor and I was there for all his appointments. We were both really happy with him.
About Dr. Samuel Singer, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1083871933
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singer speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
