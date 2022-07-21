Overview of Dr. Samuel Smith, MD

Dr. Samuel Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at CU Medicine Longmont Specialty Care Center in Longmont, CO with other offices in Broomfield, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.