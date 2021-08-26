See All Ophthalmologists in Portland, ME
Dr. Samuel Solish, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Solish, MD

Dr. Samuel Solish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Solish works at Eyecare Medical Group in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solish's Office Locations

    Eyecare Medical Group
    53 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 874-6755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Trichiasis
Cataract
Glaucoma
Trichiasis
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Closed-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Open-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    I cannot give enough positive comments about the EMG group in Portland, and Dr. Solish. From my first visit they all were very attentive, and Dr. Solish did such an amazing job on my eye that the trees in my neighborhood no longer look like they have cotton wrapped around them!! Thank you all??????
    AW — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Samuel Solish, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1306941778
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts New Engl Med Ctr
    • Tufts New England MC
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Solish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solish works at Eyecare Medical Group in Portland, ME. View the full address on Dr. Solish’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Solish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.