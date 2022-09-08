Dr. Samuel Spalding III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spalding III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Spalding III, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Spalding III, MD
Dr. Samuel Spalding III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Spalding III works at
Dr. Spalding III's Office Locations
Retina-Vitreous Surgeons of Central NY3107 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13224 Directions (315) 445-8166
Retina-vitreous Surgeons of Central Ny PC200 Greenfield Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 422-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spalding has been my eye specialist for almost 5 years. I had first seen another specialist for 2+ years; she sent me to Dr. Spalding. I like his style, as his manner is calming. He explains all he is doing, and what he hopes to accomplish. He seems to be very knowledgeable about my condition, and keeps up with new treatments. I trust him greatly.
About Dr. Samuel Spalding III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356337562
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Ophthalmology
