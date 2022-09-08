Overview of Dr. Samuel Spalding III, MD

Dr. Samuel Spalding III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Spalding III works at Syracuse Plastic Surgery in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.