Dr. Samuel Steiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Steiner, MD
Dr. Samuel Steiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI.
Dr. Steiner's Office Locations
Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 303-5055Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steiner was willing to explain the different types of surgery options I had. He listened to what I wanted and told me what the best option is to get that outcome. He was very high energy and willing to answer all my questions. I highly recommended Dr. Steiner as for he is genuine person and a great surgeon.
About Dr. Samuel Steiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841578879
Education & Certifications
- Purdue University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.