Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Steinmetz works at
Locations
Samuel E Steinmetz MD8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 414, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-6226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mole on my scalp that over time increased in size and became irregularly shaped. A year or two earlier a different dermatologist had said it would leave a divot so I was concerned and waited since I am bald. I eventually went to Dr Steinmetz to remove it and he did an excellent job of getting it entirely and in a short time I could not even tell where it had been. He was prompt in letting me know the lab results which put my mind at ease that this had been preventative and precautionary and not worse case.
About Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194721340
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinmetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinmetz works at
Dr. Steinmetz has seen patients for Warts, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinmetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.
