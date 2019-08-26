See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Steinmetz works at SAMUEL E STEINMETZ MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Samuel E Steinmetz MD
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 414, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-6226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Warts
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Steinmetz?

    Aug 26, 2019
    I had a mole on my scalp that over time increased in size and became irregularly shaped. A year or two earlier a different dermatologist had said it would leave a divot so I was concerned and waited since I am bald. I eventually went to Dr Steinmetz to remove it and he did an excellent job of getting it entirely and in a short time I could not even tell where it had been. He was prompt in letting me know the lab results which put my mind at ease that this had been preventative and precautionary and not worse case.
    George B — Aug 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Steinmetz to family and friends

    Dr. Steinmetz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Steinmetz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD.

    About Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194721340
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinmetz works at SAMUEL E STEINMETZ MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Steinmetz’s profile.

    Dr. Steinmetz has seen patients for Warts, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinmetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samuel Steinmetz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.