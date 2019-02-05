Dr. Samuel Sterrett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Sterrett, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Sterrett, DO
Dr. Samuel Sterrett, DO is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Sterrett's Office Locations
Greenville Urology PA52 Bear Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 295-2131
St Francis Physicians Services Inc1340 HIGHWAY 14, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 295-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Sam Sterrett. He listens well and performs an excellent follow up on all issues. I had an issue with my prostate and through his examination and referral for treatment , I am cancer free and he makes periodic examination for returning symptoms. On any issue I have had and went to Dr. Sterrett all the results were positive. He is my urological Doctor and have all positive comments.
About Dr. Samuel Sterrett, DO
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterrett has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.