Overview

Dr. Samuel Stever, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Stever works at Cardiology Consultants PA in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.