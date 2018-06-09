See All General Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD

Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Stuart Jr works at Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons Post Operative Clinic in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Clemmons, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Open, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Stuart Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons Post Operative Clinic
    2915 Lyndhurst Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 765-5221
  2. 2
    Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    1950 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 718-9080
  3. 3
    Novant Health Clemmons Outpatient Surgery Center L
    7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 235, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 765-5221
  4. 4
    Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 718-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Open
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendectomy, Open
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Appendectomy, Open
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenalectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Orchiectomy
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vulvar Cancer
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2018
    Dr Stuart. The 11 th Doctor i’ve Seen. Michigan, Durham. Winston-Salem. HE, found the problem. He is 3 surgeon. Even back surgery didn’t do it. HE is doing it. Yes, i’ll Recommend him to family & friends. Not to Vladimir Putin.
    Larry L Pranger in Winston-Salem , NC — Jun 09, 2018
    About Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447212667
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuart Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stuart Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stuart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stuart Jr has seen patients for Appendectomy, Open, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.