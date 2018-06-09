Overview of Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD

Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Stuart Jr works at Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons Post Operative Clinic in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Clemmons, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Open, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.