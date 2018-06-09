Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuart Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD
Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Stuart Jr works at
Dr. Stuart Jr's Office Locations
Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons Post Operative Clinic2915 Lyndhurst Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-5221
Novant Health Medical Park Hospital1950 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 718-9080
Novant Health Clemmons Outpatient Surgery Center L7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 235, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 765-5221
Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 718-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stuart. The 11 th Doctor i’ve Seen. Michigan, Durham. Winston-Salem. HE, found the problem. He is 3 surgeon. Even back surgery didn’t do it. HE is doing it. Yes, i’ll Recommend him to family & friends. Not to Vladimir Putin.
About Dr. Samuel Stuart Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuart Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuart Jr works at
Dr. Stuart Jr has seen patients for Appendectomy, Open, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart Jr.
