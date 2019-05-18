See All General Surgeons in Parkland, FL
Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Szomstein works at Cleveland Clinic in Parkland, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Desk Bldg A Fl 2, Parkland, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 463-2010
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia - Exomphalos - Corpus Callosum Agenesis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia - Upper Limb Defects Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861455578
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Residency
    • The New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szomstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szomstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szomstein has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szomstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Szomstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szomstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szomstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szomstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.