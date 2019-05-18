Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szomstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Szomstein works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Desk Bldg A Fl 2, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (877) 463-2010Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
El Dr Samuel Samuel Szomstein es un cirujano AAA PLUS en union de su equipo. Ademas de ser un gran profesional,tiene una CALIDAD HUMANA dificil de conseguir hoy en dia. Por otra parte si uno le envia un mensaje por Chat responde al instante ,igualmente si lo llamas via telefonica,para hacer una consulta sobre la operacion te responde de una manera tan amable,que uno queda mas que tranquilo. Conclusion:LO RECOMIENDO AMPLIAMENTE.
About Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861455578
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- The New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szomstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szomstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szomstein works at
Dr. Szomstein has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szomstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szomstein speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Szomstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szomstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szomstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szomstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.