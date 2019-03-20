Dr. Samuel Tacke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tacke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Tacke, MD
Dr. Samuel Tacke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Merced Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.123 W North Bear Creek Dr, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 722-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
I broke my wrist 21/2 months ago & went to Dr. Tacke for a consultation, after taking x rays he recommended wrist surgery. It's been 4 weeks since surgery & I just had my 4 week follow up today. Short wait time! Staff are pleasant! Dr. Tacke showed me my new wrist x rays, my wrist bones look perfect & are healing well! Dr. Tacke is very thorough, he explains everything & answers all questions, he is very understanding, he is very professional and an excellent surgeon. I highly recommend him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1235236993
- University of Chicago
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Dr. Tacke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tacke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tacke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tacke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tacke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tacke speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tacke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tacke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tacke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tacke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.