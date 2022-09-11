See All Family Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Samuel Tajiri, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Samuel Tajiri, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Dr. Tajiri works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale
14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 200B, Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 951-1042

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Sweating
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2022
    My routine physicals, to regular check ups and medical questions on meds, etc. Dr. Tajiri is very personable, knowledgeable and current on treatments and sensitive to your needs and what you need to discuss. There is no one better. I drive 7 1/2 hours just to see him from time to time.
    Mark L. — Sep 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Tajiri, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1720515760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Tajiri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tajiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tajiri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tajiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tajiri works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tajiri’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tajiri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tajiri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tajiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tajiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

