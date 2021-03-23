Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Symmetry Laser Vein Center2169 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 210-4006
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tapper?
Dr. Tapper, Nurse Practitioner Dana, and all of the staff at Symmetry treated me with the utmost respect and encouraged me knowing I was scared to have surgery on my carotid artery. Having this surgery will allow me to live longer. Thank y’all so much for your profession. My neck is healed and my neck incision is nearly nonexistent, Dr. Tapper should have been a plastic surgeon ?? Thank you again to Kris and the girls working the front desk. -Shirley
About Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255339685
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tapper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tapper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tapper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapper has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.