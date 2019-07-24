Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Tarantino works at
Locations
Reproductive Medicine Group5245 E Fletcher Ave Ste 1, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 914-7304
Clearwater3165 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 724-0702
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was a long journey but Dr. T and the entire staff have always been very professional, warm, and involved in our care. Rachel really loved seeing Jacinda every time she came in. We could not imagine a better experience.
About Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital-Ford Road Campus
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
