Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (101)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Tarantino works at Reproductive Medicine Group in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Group
    5245 E Fletcher Ave Ste 1, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 914-7304
  2. 2
    Clearwater
    3165 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 724-0702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 24, 2019
    It was a long journey but Dr. T and the entire staff have always been very professional, warm, and involved in our care. Rachel really loved seeing Jacinda every time she came in. We could not imagine a better experience.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972598001
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital-Ford Road Campus
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tarantino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tarantino has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarantino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

