Overview

Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Tarantino works at Reproductive Medicine Group in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.