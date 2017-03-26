Overview

Dr. Samuel Tarwater, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Tarwater works at Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.