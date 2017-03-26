Dr. Samuel Tarwater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Tarwater, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Tarwater, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.

Locations
Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE480 HONEYSUCKLE RD, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 836-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and understanding. Very professional. He did the procesure about two years ago and sent it to Pietmont hospital where I am currently on the kidney transplant there. I am also on the kidney list at Shan's hospiital. Thank you Dr.Tartwater you much.
About Dr. Samuel Tarwater, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225080906
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarwater has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarwater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tarwater has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarwater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarwater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarwater.
