Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD
Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Taylon works at
Dr. Taylon's Office Locations
Midwest Neuroscience Institute10550 Quivira Rd Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (816) 280-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Before I saw Dr. Taylon I was very nervous about even considering back surgery. As time went on my back pain became worse and I was getting numbness in my feet and was now worried I could end up becoming crippled from my back pain. Dr. Taylon and his staff did a thorough exam and reviewed my lumbar MRI and made some recommendations for me to consider which included detailed explanation of what might be done in surgery. My wife and I carefully considered everything and I decided to have lumbar surgery. Prior to my surgery I wondered if I would ever walk again without constant back pain and looking like an old man. Now, after my surgery I walk out to my car after work every day and say to myself, "So this is what it feels like to walk WITHOUT back pain". My wife even thinks I look younger because I am not stooped over like an old man. I can only say "Thank you, Thank you, Thank you" to Dr. Taylon and his staff for being there for me and helping me navigate this process. I am very happy.
About Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1891923850
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Taylon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylon.
