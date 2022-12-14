Dr. Thampi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Thampi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Thampi, MD
Dr. Samuel Thampi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Thampi's Office Locations
Huntington Medical P.c.33 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 100, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 470-2021
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thampi was instrumental in guiding my recovery following a serious car accident last fall. I am truly grateful for his skillful expertise and his generous care.
About Dr. Samuel Thampi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215932447
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
