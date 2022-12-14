Overview of Dr. Samuel Thampi, MD

Dr. Samuel Thampi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Thampi works at HUNTINGTON MEDICAL AND REHABILITATION in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.