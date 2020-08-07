Dr. Tyuluman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Tyuluman, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Tyuluman, MD
Dr. Samuel Tyuluman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Tyuluman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tyuluman's Office Locations
-
1
Designs for Wellness9301 N Central Expy Ste 475, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-3755
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyuluman?
I have been with DR Tyuluman for 20 years is honest and straight forward with his diagnosis answers questions and very concern regarding his patients health as I said before he is the best GYN in the whole wide world. :) you can't ask for a better GYN for women health.
About Dr. Samuel Tyuluman, MD
- Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225089964
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- Parkland UTSMC
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyuluman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyuluman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyuluman works at
Dr. Tyuluman speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyuluman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyuluman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyuluman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyuluman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.