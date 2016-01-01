Dr. Samuel Valenti Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenti Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Valenti Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Valenti Jr, MD
Dr. Samuel Valenti Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Valenti Jr works at
Dr. Valenti Jr's Office Locations
Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates5 Morgan Hwy Ste 4, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 344-3788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Valenti Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valenti Jr accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.