Dr. Samuel Vazquez-Agosto, MD
Dr. Samuel Vazquez-Agosto, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
Pediatric Pulmonary and Allergy Assoc.1 SW 129th Ave Ste 308, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 384-0087
My son was hospitalized due to his asthma. He started seeing Dr. Vasquez and now his asthma is under control. He is extremely attentive and knowledgeable. The Plantation office is very well run. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Samuel Vazquez-Agosto, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477535615
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Allergy & Immunology, Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Dr. Vazquez-Agosto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez-Agosto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez-Agosto has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez-Agosto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazquez-Agosto speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez-Agosto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez-Agosto.
