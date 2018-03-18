Overview

Dr. Samuel Vazquez-Agosto, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.



Dr. Vazquez-Agosto works at PEDIATRIC PULMONARY AND ALLERGY ASSOCIATES in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.