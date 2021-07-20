Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
I was sleeved on July 13, 2021. He was very kind, and caring.
About Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
