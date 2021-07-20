See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Overview

Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Wasser works at Virtua Surgical Group in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Group - Moorestown
    Virtua Surgical Group - Moorestown
401 Young Ave Ste 320, Moorestown, NJ 08057
(856) 291-8920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Pediatric Obesity
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2021
    I was sleeved on July 13, 2021. He was very kind, and caring.
    Barbara Provence — Jul 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1457352791
    Education & Certifications

    • Morristown Meml Hosp
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Willingboro Hospital
    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
    • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

