Overview

Dr. Samuel Watkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Watkins works at Cleveland Clinic IRH in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.