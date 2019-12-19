Overview of Dr. Samuel Watkins Jr, MD

Dr. Samuel Watkins Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Watkins Jr works at Southern Indiana Radiation Therapy Center in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.