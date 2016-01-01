Overview of Dr. Samuel Welch, MD

Dr. Samuel Welch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with St. Claire HealthCare.



Dr. Welch works at Pathways Inc in Mount Sterling, KY with other offices in Louisa, KY and Owingsville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.