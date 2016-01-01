Dr. Samuel Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Welch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Welch, MD
Dr. Samuel Welch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with St. Claire HealthCare.
Dr. Welch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Welch's Office Locations
-
1
Pathways Inc300 Foxglove Dr, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 498-2135
-
2
Pathways60 Professional Park Dr, Louisa, KY 41230 Directions (606) 638-4332
-
3
Pathways Inc664 Slate Ave, Owingsville, KY 40360 Directions (606) 674-6690
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Claire HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welch?
About Dr. Samuel Welch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245252758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.