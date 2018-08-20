See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Samuel Wong, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Wong, MD

Dr. Samuel Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at Samuel C. Wong, MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ob/gyn, Inferility
    13511 40th Rd Ste 4A, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 961-1800
  2. 2
    Charles B Wang Community Health Center
    13626 37th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-1287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 20, 2018
    I absolutely adore Dr. Wong! I'm usually against male OB/GYN doctors as a I'm kind of shy when it comes to my private areas, but it was an emergency and I gave Dr. Wong a shot. I'm so glad I did! Dr. Wong is very knowledgeable and he's a really good doctor who cares about your health and well-being! He explains everything thoroughly for me and he always made sure I was comfortable during a procedure, and explains specifically what every procedure is for. Highly recommend Dr. Wong!
    — Aug 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Wong, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1962465278
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

