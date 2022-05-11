Overview of Dr. Samuel Wood, DPM

Dr. Samuel Wood, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Wood works at North County Foot & Ankle in Florissant, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.