Dr. Worsham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Worsham, DO
Overview of Dr. Samuel Worsham, DO
Dr. Samuel Worsham, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Worsham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Worsham's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network -3920 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5950
-
2
Franciscan Health Lafayette East1701 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 502-4015
-
3
Kansas City Office3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Worsham?
Dr worsham really helped my husband get control of his diabetes. He always took the time to listen and wanted to include us in his treatment plan. Dr worsham is awesome!!!
About Dr. Samuel Worsham, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1275912602
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worsham accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worsham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worsham works at
Dr. Worsham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worsham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worsham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worsham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.