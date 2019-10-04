Dr. Samuel Yankelove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yankelove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Yankelove, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Yankelove, MD
Dr. Samuel Yankelove, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Yankelove's Office Locations
Berkeley Eye Center - Katy Freeway8800 Katy Fwy Ste 107, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-8311
Berkeley Eye Center - Pearland1535 Cullen Blvd Ste 200, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (713) 436-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Yankelove! I am 81 yrs young and he gave me the gift of beautiful vision again. Great bedside manner and answered all my questions. His staff was very kind to me and I was treated with such respect and graciousness.
About Dr. Samuel Yankelove, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1073511325
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
