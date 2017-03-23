Overview

Dr. Samy Elayi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Elayi works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.