Dr. Samy Elayi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samy Elayi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Elayi works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A300, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in all areas! Couldn't have asked for a better doctor to do my cardiac ablation! I would definitely recommend Dr. Elayi to family and friends. He is very easy to talk with, has a great bedside manner and is truly interested in me as a person and improving my health. I have great trust and confidence in his expertise. I am now able to live a normal life. Thank you, Dr. Elayi!
About Dr. Samy Elayi, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760698609
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elayi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elayi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elayi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elayi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elayi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.