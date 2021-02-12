Dr. Maklad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samy Maklad, MD
Overview of Dr. Samy Maklad, MD
Dr. Samy Maklad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Maklad's Office Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 300, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 236-9000
Mercy Hospital4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 236-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Primary Dr. reccommended, questioned going to speciality Dr. but Dr. Maklad had a plan of action with testes leading up to surgery, answered all questions and did take his time with me and husband. Felt no need to get 2nd opinion. On road to recovery that I feel going well. Thank You
About Dr. Samy Maklad, MD
- General Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
