Overview of Dr. Samy Metyas, MD

Dr. Samy Metyas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Menoufia University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, LAC + USC Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Metyas works at Samy K Metyas MD in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.