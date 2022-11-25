Dr. Samyuktha Ramavaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramavaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samyuktha Ramavaram, MD
Dr. Samyuktha Ramavaram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street.
Genesis Health Group, Family Practice, Bettendorf, 53rd Avenue at Woodlands4321 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 421-5300Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Endoscopy Center for Digestive Health2222 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 421-8900
Genesis Medical Center Davenport1227 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 Directions (563) 421-5300
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rama is wonderful she explained everything very well and such a great staff the girls there have been wonderful Dr Rama has really help me with my crohns and im so happy and thankful for her .
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ramavaram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramavaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramavaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramavaram has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramavaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramavaram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramavaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramavaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramavaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.