Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. San-Hwan Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. San-Hwan Chen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
The Everett Clinic Pllc4004 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to your concerns and explains things clearly. I always make it a point to book my appointment with her. I've been going to her for a least 15 years. She is excellent in my opinion.
About Dr. San-Hwan Chen, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932165784
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
